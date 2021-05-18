Another Wisconsin City Is Getting A Minor League Baseball Team

Oconomowoc is finally getting its own minor league baseball team.

According to FOX 6, it is currently a pile of dirt, but Pabst Farms will be the new home to the minor league team.

Tom Gallitz with Gallitz Grading told FOX 6 that they are the masterminds behind getting the field ready. "We have to dig retention ponds, create the building sites, create the field site and then create the parking lot."

When asked about the location, the team's co-owner, Sonny Bando, said, "We just think that this area, in particular, Lake Country, is such an awesome place to be in the summer. Twenty years they’ve been trying to get a baseball team in Waukesha County, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to do it here in Oconomowoc."

The brand new field will have upgrades and qualities that others don't. "Whether it’s cashless transactions, sanitizing stations all over the place, one of the unique features of this ballpark is you got a lot of foretop tabletops seating behind home, and up on the second level, so you’re not elbow-to-elbow everywhere," said Bando to FOX 6.

They are hoping to have the ballpark ready for use in about a year. "We’ll be up and running, opening day will be in May, June of 2022, and we’ll be ready," said Bando.

With all of this excitement of a new minor league team, the big question is, what will they be named? That is still undetermined, but the owners want help from future fans.

On their website, you can enter a team name you think represents Lake Country, and you could win a VIP opening day package.

The package includes the chance to throw out the first pitch, preferred seats for the game, and limited-edition team merchandise.

To enter your team name, click here.

Photo: Getty Images