Brothers Osborne To Headline Ty Herndon's Concert For Love & Acceptance

Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clark and Tenille Townes are just some of the acts that will come together for the 2021 Concert for Love & Acceptance.

Presented by Ty Herndon and CMT, the upcoming event, which will air on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET and be streamed via CMT's social channels, will benefit GLAAD, MusiCares and Nashville's Oasis Center. Co-hosted by CMT's Cody Alan and produced by Herndon's Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the live online event is available for fans to RSVP via the Foundation for Love and Acceptance at F4LA.org. Among the other stars scheduled to appear during the special include Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, Locash, Kathy Mattea, Rissie Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Walker County and Chase Wright.

In case you don't remember, GLAAD and Herndon came together in 2015 for the inaugural Concert for Love and Acceptance after Herndon became the first major male country artist to come out as gay.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with the dynamic team at CMT once again to bring the Concert for Love & Acceptance to a broad audience as musicians, actors, comedians, and more demonstrate their support for LGBTQ youth and artists in the country music community and beyond," Herndon said in a statement. "This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains."