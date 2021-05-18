Charles Grodin, 'Midnight Run' & 'Beethoven' Star, Dead At 86

Charles Grodin has passed away.

The Midnight Run actor died on Tuesday (May 18) at his Connecticut home, according to his son Nicholas. Grodin had been privately battling cancer. He was 86-years-old.

Grodin was best known for his work in popular films such as Beethoven, Heaven Can Wait, and The Heartbreak Kid. In addition to his work on the big screen, Grodin had many stage credits to his name, as well. One of his most memorable stage roles was opposite Ellen Burstyn in Same Time, Next Year on Broadway.

Over the course of his career, Grodin was nominated for a number of awards. Notably, he took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his work on The Paul Simon Special in 1978.

Grodin was mourned by a number of his peers on social media following news of his passing. "So sad to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met," Steve Martin tweeted. "A brilliant comedy actor. I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature 'Real Life' and he was amazing," Albert Brooks wrote.

Grodin is survived by his wife, Elissa Durwood Grodin, their son Nicholas, and his daughter Marion.

Photo: Getty