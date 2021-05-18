Feedback

Emma Watson Denies Claims Her Acting Career Is Now 'Dormant'

By Emily Lee

May 18, 2021

Emma Watson has been laying low recently. The last time the 31-year-old actress appeared on the big screen was in 2019's Little Women adaptation. Emma starred as Meg, the oldest of the four March sisters, in the Academy Award-winning filming.

On Tuesday (May 18), Emma took to Twitter to deny rumors she's retiring from acting. "Dear Fans," Emma began. "Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news -- I promise I'll share it with you." 

"In the meantime, please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are," she continued, "failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

Emma concluded her brief update with good wishes for her fans. "I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're OK and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx."

Though this is the first time Emma has shut down speculation about her career herself, her manager, Jason Weinberg, denied the retirement rumors back in February. "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told ET at the time.

