Georgia Agency Earns National Attention For Saving Dog From Massive Hole

Georgia officials are garnering national attention after rescuing a dog from a massive hole.

It happened in Cobb County.

Cobb County Animal Services credited Ty McIntyre for finding “this sweet dog” as he checked on the property.

The agency shared a photo of the muddy dog, huddled in the corner after enduring what appeared to be a steep drop. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the dog had been stuck. Other photos showed firefighters using a ladder to rescue the dog.

The dog wasn’t hurt and officials managed to return him to his owner, the agency states.

Cobb County Animal Services shared on its Facebook and Instagram accounts:

“Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed. The owner was located shortly after. Great teamwork from all.”

Cobb County also shared the photos, crediting its Animal Services and Fire staff with saving the dog:

“Thank you to our Cobb Animal Services and Cobb Fire staff for saving a sweet dog! Big thanks also to Ty McIntyre, who was checking the property, found the dog stuck in a hole and called Animal Services. The doggie was rescued unharmed and reunited with his owner shortly after.”