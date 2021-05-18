Halsey Reveals How She & Boyfriend Alev Aydin Met and Fell In Love

Several years ago, news broke that Halsey made a deal with Sony Pictures to develop and star in a film based on her life — but little did she know then that she would meet and fall in love with her now boyfriend, Alev Aydin, with whom she is expecting their first child with.

Aydin is a screenwriter and was supposed to be writing the movie over the last few years, but as Halsey revealed in a new tweet, they "slowly fell in love instead." After a fan had tweeted about the film, asking why it hadn't been shot yet, Halsey responded and said, "bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!"