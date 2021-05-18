Indiana Mom Celebrates Late Son's Birthday By Paying For Stranger's Cake

Toni got the message, and that's when the full story came out.

Tyler Wilson was a 29-year-old studying to be a doctor when he suddenly died in 2015. Toni Wilson-Taylor has been doing something special each year to keep her son's memory alive. One year she and her daughter got Captain America tattoos because he loved superheros. Another year she sprinkled Tyler's ashes in California, Mexico, and other travel destinations her son enjoyed.

This year Toni celebrated by paying for someone's cake because Tyler loved cake and making people happy. She wasn't expecting to hear from the cake's recipient, but Carolyn's message made her day even brighter.

"It made our day as a family so much better. We miss him every day but to know that other people were thinking about him that day — complete strangers — and to be able to read all the beautiful posts was very uplifting for us," Toni told WTHR.

"It's amazing. It's such a feel good thing. I thought I was doing something so small and insignificant the other day, just asking God that Tyler knew I did something for him like that, not expecting it to touch so many lives in such a positive way."

Photo: Getty Images