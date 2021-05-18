Jordan Davis & Wife Kristen O'Connor Expecting Baby No. 2

In a recent interview with Lady A’s Hillary Scott, the “Singles You Up” musician spoke fondly and candidly of how meaningful becoming a father has been since their daughter’s birth, recalling the sweet milestones Eloise has had along the way.

"[My daughter’s] first steps, I was there for it. Even when she started crawling, I was there for it," he told Scott.

"This is my thing that I tell new dads, a mom and a kid is just a special thing. It is something that is the most beautiful thing to watch," he continued. "But for the first six months, I'm just like, 'Well, do you want me to watch that? Is there anything I can do here? This kid wants nothing to do with me.'… So the big moment for me was the day I came home and she just full sprinted to the door, smiled, took up her whole face and she just ran into my kneecap. And I was just like, 'That was the coolest thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life.'"

Photo: Getty Images