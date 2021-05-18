Jordan Davis & Wife Kristen O'Connor Expecting Baby No. 2
By Regina Star
May 18, 2021
Jordan Davis is going to be a dad again!
The “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” crooner and his wife, Kristen O'Connor, are expecting their second child together — and it’s a boy! The couple shared the exciting news of their expanding family on Monday (May 17) with a touching gender reveal announcement on Instagram alongside their 18-month-old daughter, Eloise.
"Add a few limbs to the family tree...add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine," the 33-year-old country star joked in the image’s caption.
The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed Eloise in November 2019.
In a recent interview with Lady A’s Hillary Scott, the “Singles You Up” musician spoke fondly and candidly of how meaningful becoming a father has been since their daughter’s birth, recalling the sweet milestones Eloise has had along the way.
"[My daughter’s] first steps, I was there for it. Even when she started crawling, I was there for it," he told Scott.
"This is my thing that I tell new dads, a mom and a kid is just a special thing. It is something that is the most beautiful thing to watch," he continued. "But for the first six months, I'm just like, 'Well, do you want me to watch that? Is there anything I can do here? This kid wants nothing to do with me.'… So the big moment for me was the day I came home and she just full sprinted to the door, smiled, took up her whole face and she just ran into my kneecap. And I was just like, 'That was the coolest thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life.'"
