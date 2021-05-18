Kelsea Ballerini & Jonas Brothers Are Working On Something Together

The tease comes only a day after the Jonas Brothers announced they would be partaking in a new NBC show, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which is an hour-long special that sees all three brothers pitted against each other — with the help of some Olympic athletes of course. The show airs just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Games.

Meanwhile, Kelsea is a big Jonas Brothers fan, and got to see the guys perform during their "Happiness Begins" Tour a few years ago, and even met them backstage. On Instagram, she shared a photo of the long-awaited meet and greet, followed by a throwback video of herself talking about five reasons she loves the Jonas Brothers. In the clip, she said, "Hey, it's me again, making another video. So, this time I'm gonna talk about five reasons why I love the Jonas Brothers. And, the first one is their passion of music, which I made another video about how we kinda share that, because I love to sing and I love to write songs, and they do too. And, so I think that would be an awesome thing to meet someone who has that same passion, but is living their dream out. And I think that would be really cool to talk to them about."

Ballerini captioned the post, "Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet. swipe for my 2008 contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE."