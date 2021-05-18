Feedback

Kia Issues Second Recall, Warns Owners To Park Outside Over Fire Risk

By Bill Galluccio

May 18, 2021

Kia is recalling over 440,000 vehicles for a second time over an issue that could cause engine fires. The recall includes Kia Optima sedans from 2013-2015 and 2014-15 Sorento SUVs.

The automaker said that a blake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short. The short can spark an engine fire, even if the car is turned off. Kia advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures and other vehicles until the issue has been resolved.

Kia has received reports of eight fires relating to the issue, including one from a dealer who said the car had been repaired during last year's recall. Six of the fires involved the Optima, and two involved the Sorento. There were no reports of injuries.

The car company said that owners can bring their vehicle to a dealership, where technicians will replace the fuse with one that has a lower amperage rating, check the brake fluid line for leaks, and check the control computer to ensure it has not been damaged. Owners will be notified if their car is being recalled starting on July 2.

You can check to see if your car is part of the recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Kia Issues Second Recall, Warns Owners To Park Outside Over Fire Risk

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.