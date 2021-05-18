Feedback

Man Accused Of Dumping Bucket Of Urine On Girlfriend After Argument

By Sarah Tate

May 18, 2021

Being in a relationship isn't always perfect. Couples will occasionally fight but can usually mend their problems or address the situation. Sometimes arguments can end in a cold shoulder or the silent treatment. All of that sounds much preferable to what happened to a woman in South Carolina who claimed her boyfriend threw a bucket of urine at her after an argument.

On Tuesday (May 18), Myrtle Beach Police responded to a disturbance call around 3:15 a.m. at a residence on S. Ocean Boulevard, finding a 27-year-old woman with "urine soaked clothing," according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. While inside the resident, officers reported smelling urine and notice "liquid on the floor."

The victim told police that her boyfriend of four years, 61-year-old Fred Funnye, had gotten drunk earlier in the night and returned to their residence where they got into an argument "about favors that needed to be done." She then accused Funnye of calling her " a bunch of profanities" before he picked up a bucket that "he uses [to] relive himself with" and threw it at the victim. According to The Smoking Gun, it is unclear why he uses the bucket for this purpose.

Police woke up Funnye who was asleep at the residence, with the report noting he smelled of alcohol, and questioned him about the argument. He denied throwing the bucket at the victim, but was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

Photo: Getty Images

