Plane Made Emergency Landing On Loop 202 In The Mesa-Gilbert Area

A small plane made an emergency landing on Loop 202 in the Mesa-Gilbert area on Tuesday morning, reported ABC 15.

The landing happened around 6 a.m. near Higley Road.

The plane was reportedly experiencing engine failure just after taking off from Falcon Field Airport, causing the plane to make the emergency landing.

Falcon Field Airport is just south of where the plane landed on Loop 202.

Videos show the plane, a single-engine Piper PA28 aircraft, in the HOV lane. Cars continued to pass the plane in the other lanes. Crews arrived to the scene quickly and were able to get the plane off of the highway and out of traffic.

Check out the video below of the scene of the incident, taken by ABC 15.