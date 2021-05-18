Ryan Hurd's Grand Ole Opry Debut Becomes Family Affair With Maren Morris

Over the weekend, Ryan Hurd's Grand Ole Opry debut turned into a family gathering.

For the singer's debut performance at the Nashville venue on Saturday (May 15), Hurd was joined by his wife Maren Morris and their son, Hayes, to celebrate the milestone evening. In addition to performing his single, "To A T," he welcomed his wife to the stage for a rendition of their romantic duet, "Chasing After You." "My wife is very famous, her name is Maren Morris," he gushed on stage. "Our baby is here tonight, and I’m very, very proud to say she is too."

Over on his Instagram, Hurd reflected on the special evening, writing, "Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you."