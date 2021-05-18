Feedback

T-Pain Wants To 'Mix You A Drink' With His New Cocktail Book

By James Dinh

May 18, 2021

T-Pain wants to show you how to make a drink with his upcoming mixology book.

On Tuesday (May 18), the cover for the singer's upcoming release, Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career, dropped via Billboard and its regal design makes for a nice contrast with the book's accompanying concoctions. In the hardcover book, T-Pain teams up with beverage professional Maxwell Britten for unconventional recipes that can be prepped for the party outings or peaceful nights in.

"Years back, I got up with my friend, [author] Kathy Iandoli, and told her I wanted to do some innovative sh*t, so this was a concept we had in mind for a while, where I could combine my music with my love of drinking," T-Pain told Billboard. "She and I worked on this for a while, and then we both were busy with other stuff, then we came back together and finished this up."

While T-Pain admitted that mixology can be a complex practice, the idea of making cocktails hits closer to home than one might expect. "I like listening to and making music when I'm drunk," he admitted to the outlet. "If the drink sucks, then so does the music and vice versa."

Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career is currently available for pre-order and will be released via Kingston Imperial on September 14, 2021.

Photo: Getty Images

T-Pain

