Tesla On Autopilot Slams Into Deputy's Patrol Car In Snohomish County

There's been a string of reports across the U.S. where Tesla vehicles have been crashing while on autopilot. One of the latest incidents happened in Northwest Washington, according to KOMO.

A Tesla vehicle was in autopilot mode when it rammed into a Snohomish County deputy's patrol car over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened Saturday (May 15) in the 25200 block of 103rd Ave NE.

A deputy reportedly found a vehicle smashed into a power pole, which was sheared in half. The official parked on the shoulder of the road with his emergency lights flashing and left the vehicle to speak with fire crews on the scene.

That's when a Tesla in autopilot slammed into the deputy's vehicle about 30 seconds later, heavily damaging the front driver's side, reporters learned. No one was hurt in the crash, but the sheriff's office said it could've been worse.

"This is a great reminder that vehicles may have autopilot to assist, but it cannot be relied upon to get you safely from one destination to the next," the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office posted.

Photo: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office