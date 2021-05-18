Feedback

Unearthed Princess Diana Letter Reveals William & Harry's Special Bond

By Emily Lee

May 18, 2021

A newly unearthed letter written by Princess Diana reveals heartwarming details of Prince William and Prince Harry's early childhood. The letter was written in 1985, just six months after Prince Harry was born.

The letter appears to be a thank you note, likely written in gratitude for a gift or congratulations the royal family received after Harry's birth. "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!" Diana wrote.

Welcoming a new sibling into the family can be difficult for some kids. For William, however, it seems he was thrilled to have a new baby brother at home with him.

While William and Harry forged a special bond as children, the brothers have been at odds over the last few years. Despite their differences, Harry has said they will always be there for each other. "Look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me," he told ITV back in 2019.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but you know, I love him dearly," he continued. "The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Harry now lives in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie, while William remains in London with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Unearthed Princess Diana Letter Reveals William & Harry's Special Bond

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.