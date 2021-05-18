A newly unearthed letter written by Princess Diana reveals heartwarming details of Prince William and Prince Harry's early childhood. The letter was written in 1985, just six months after Prince Harry was born.

The letter appears to be a thank you note, likely written in gratitude for a gift or congratulations the royal family received after Harry's birth. "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!" Diana wrote.

Welcoming a new sibling into the family can be difficult for some kids. For William, however, it seems he was thrilled to have a new baby brother at home with him.

While William and Harry forged a special bond as children, the brothers have been at odds over the last few years. Despite their differences, Harry has said they will always be there for each other. "Look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me," he told ITV back in 2019.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but you know, I love him dearly," he continued. "The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Harry now lives in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie, while William remains in London with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

Photo: Getty