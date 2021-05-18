Feedback

WATCH: Military Dad Returns To Ohio Early, Surprises Daughter At Graduation

By Kelly Fisher

May 18, 2021

Heartwarming video captured the moment an Ohio teen’s dad surprised her at her graduation ceremony.

Grace Macke and the rest of the Class of 2021 graduated from Kings High School over the weekend. Her dad, Master Sgt. Drew Macke, was deployed to the Middle East this past fall — and as far as Grace was concerned, he wouldn’t make it home in time to attend her commencement in person, Cincinnati-based WLWT reports.

At her graduation ceremony, Grace stood on the stage surrounded by her family. She believed that she’d get to see a pre-recorded video message from her dad, according to WLWT.

But the U.S. Air Force made arrangements to give her something even better.

Instead, Drew joined the rest of his family on stage and wrapped his daughter in a big, congratulatory hug.

WLWT posted video of the the emotional reunion to its Facebook page. The video has garnered more than 570 shares as of Tuesday afternoon (May 18). More than 130 Facebook users commented to congratulate Grace and thank Master Sgt. Macke for his service. Many of them said they had tears in their eyes watching Drew surprise his daughter at her graduation ceremony.

Watch the reunion here:

Military dad comes home early to surprise daughter at Kings High School graduation

MILITARY DAD SURPRISES DAUGHTER: ♥ A Kings High School student got a very special surprise before her graduation ceremony over the weekend. https://bit.ly/3wbR3XR

Posted by WLWT on Monday, May 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

