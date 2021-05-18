Feedback

Why May 19th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 19, 2021

It’s May 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Keith Richards crashed his car in England after falling asleep at the wheel.

In 1979, Supertramp had the number one album with Breakfast in America. It was the group’s only record to top the charts and featured the hits “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

In 2000, The Allman Brothers Band announced that founding guitarist Dickey Betts would not be part of their upcoming tour due to “creative differences.” He would never return to the group.

In 1986, Peter Gabriel released his best-selling album, So.

And in 1978, Dire Straits put out their first major label single, “Sultans of Swing.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

Chat About Why May 19th Matters In Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.