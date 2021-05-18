Why May 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Keith Richards crashed his car in England after falling asleep at the wheel.

In 1979, Supertramp had the number one album with Breakfast in America. It was the group’s only record to top the charts and featured the hits “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

In 2000, The Allman Brothers Band announced that founding guitarist Dickey Betts would not be part of their upcoming tour due to “creative differences.” He would never return to the group.

In 1986, Peter Gabriel released his best-selling album, So.

And in 1978, Dire Straits put out their first major label single, “Sultans of Swing.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)