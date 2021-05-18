Willie Spence Returns To Georgia Hometown Before 'American Idol' Finale
By Kelly Fisher
May 18, 2021
American Idol finalist — and longtime fan favorite — Willie Spence returned to his hometown in Georgia before competing in the grand finale.
Spence returned to Douglas on Tuesday morning (May 18), but this time, he arrived at the Coffee County Courthouse in a limo, greeted by crowds of fans, WJCL 22 News described.
“I’m speechless, to be honest with you,” a self-proclaimed “mind blown” Spence told the local station. “I would have never thought none of this would happen.”
Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk presented Spence with the key to the city, and Gov. Brian Kemp declared it "Willie Spence Week" statewide, WJCL 22 News reports.
Good luck, Willie! https://t.co/hBSL2yW64c— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 16, 2021
Performing his new single "𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞" & "𝐈 𝐖𝐚𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞" by @beyonce, it's @WillieSpence!— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 17, 2021
𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: https://t.co/RNnSHQuk9e#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Av8xgHif1c
Spence has wowed the American Idol celebrity judge panel — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — since the beginning, and has continued to impress fans ever since.
During Spence’s audition, Perry told him his voice is one that “stops people in their tracks.” Bryan said he didn’t want it to end.
The American Idol season finale will air Sunday (May 23).
Grand finale performers include Alessia Cara, Leona Lewis, Luke Combs, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy, Sheryl Crow and more.
The Top 3 includes Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham.
𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐘 is the #AmericanIdol 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘!— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 17, 2021
Plus many ⭐ 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 ⭐ performances!#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/XV2xbIb5Ez
Photo: Getty Images