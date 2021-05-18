Willie Spence Returns To Georgia Hometown Before 'American Idol' Finale

American Idol finalist — and longtime fan favorite — Willie Spence returned to his hometown in Georgia before competing in the grand finale.

Spence returned to Douglas on Tuesday morning (May 18), but this time, he arrived at the Coffee County Courthouse in a limo, greeted by crowds of fans, WJCL 22 News described.

“I’m speechless, to be honest with you,” a self-proclaimed “mind blown” Spence told the local station. “I would have never thought none of this would happen.”

Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk presented Spence with the key to the city, and Gov. Brian Kemp declared it "Willie Spence Week" statewide, WJCL 22 News reports.