Feedback

Willie Spence Returns To Georgia Hometown Before 'American Idol' Finale

By Kelly Fisher

May 18, 2021

American Idol finalist — and longtime fan favorite — Willie Spence returned to his hometown in Georgia before competing in the grand finale.

Spence returned to Douglas on Tuesday morning (May 18), but this time, he arrived at the Coffee County Courthouse in a limo, greeted by crowds of fans, WJCL 22 News described.

“I’m speechless, to be honest with you,” a self-proclaimed “mind blown” Spence told the local station. “I would have never thought none of this would happen.”

Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk presented Spence with the key to the city, and Gov. Brian Kemp declared it "Willie Spence Week" statewide, WJCL 22 News reports.

Spence has wowed the American Idol celebrity judge panel — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — since the beginning, and has continued to impress fans ever since.

During Spence’s audition, Perry told him his voice is one that “stops people in their tracks.” Bryan said he didn’t want it to end.

The American Idol season finale will air Sunday (May 23).

Grand finale performers include Alessia Cara, Leona Lewis, Luke Combs, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy, Sheryl Crow and more.

The Top 3 includes Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Willie Spence Returns To Georgia Hometown Before 'American Idol' Finale

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.