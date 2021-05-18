Wisconsin Doctor Charged With Identity Theft And Medical Assistance Fraud

A Milwaukee county doctor is facing charges after using a nurse's identity to prescribe medication to patients and for defrauding Medicaid by billing unnecessary services, according to CBS 58.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the charges against 52-year-old Farid A. Ahmad, M.D., of Oak Creek on Tuesday (May 18).

According to the criminal complaint, Ahmad lost his certification to provide medical services to Medicaid patients in the summer of 2018.

A press release states that in September of 2018, he used a nurse's National Provider Identifier Standard (NPI), which is a 10-digit identification number given to health providers. He used the nurse's NPI to prescribe medication to his Medicaid patients. He gave out nearly 300 pharmaceuticals to patients, including eight controlled substance prescriptions.

The nurse told investigators that they consented to Ahmad using their NPI one time to prescribe a non-narcotic medication to a patient.

Attorney General Kaul stated, "Wisconsin DOJ’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is dedicated to fighting fraud in this important program. By holding those who commit Medicaid fraud accountable, our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit protects patients and the Medicaid program."

Officials say Ahmad overbilled Medicaid by over $15,000. The complaint alleges that he overbilled Medicaid by billing for comprehensive medical examinations when his exams were much more limited. It also mentioned that he billed Medicaid for in-home visits when his patients could have traveled to his office.

Photo: Getty Images