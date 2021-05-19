Feedback

Adam Levine Is Returning To 'The Voice' For One Night Only

By Hayden Brooks

May 19, 2021

Adam Levine has cracked jokes about not returning to his role as a judge on The Voice, but that doesn't mean he can't perform on the show.

As per Billboard, Levine will stop by the NBC singing competition for a performance, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, for their collab, "Beautiful Mistakes" on the show's season 20 live finale. "It's good to be back on 'The Voice' and see Carson [Daly], Kelly [Clarkson], Nick [Jonas] and John [Legend]," Levine told the music outlet in a statement, jokingly leaving Blake Shelton out of the mix. As you recall, Levine left the series after eight years and 16 seasons. At the time, he was replaced by Gwen Stefani, who was later announced as Shelton's fiancee.

"Beautiful Mistakes" is the band's latest single off their upcoming seventh studio album, Jordi, which is named after the band's late longtime manager Jordan Feldstein. The collection, which drops June 11 and features their 2019 hit, "Memories," will be their first to not feature bassist Mickey Madden after he left the band in 2020.

Expect to see Maroon 5 on The Voice's live finale on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo: Getty Images

Adam LevineMaroon 5

