Chris Pratt's 'Parks And Rec' Band Mouse Rat Is Finally Releasing An Album

As diehard Parks and Recreation fans know, it's been 10 years since L'il Sebastian went to horsey heaven, and to honor him local Pawnee rockstars Mouse Rat (fronted by Chris Pratt's character Andy Dwyer) are releasing the official video for "5,000 Candles In The Wind," the song they wrote for his funeral.

And that's not all. They're also finally releasing their debut LP, The Awesome Album, which includes fans favorites like "The Pit" and "Sex Hair," as well as features from the legendary Land Ho! frontman Scott Tanner and prolific saxophonist Duke Silver (aka Nick Offerman's character Ron Swanson). The album is slated for an August 27 release via Dualtone, and its accompanying press release is quite possibly the best one ever written. In it, we learn about all the amazing bands Dwyer has fronted in the past (A.D and the D Bags, The Andy Andy Andies, Andy Dwyer Experience, Angelsnack, Crackfinger, Death of a Scam Artist, Department of Homeland Obscurity, Everything Rhymes with Orange, Fiveskin, Flames for Flames, Fleetwood Mac Sexpants, Fourskin, God Hates Figs, Handrail Suicide, Jet Black Pope, Just The Tip, Malice in Chains, Muscle Confusion, Ninjadick, Nothing Rhymes with Blorange, Nothing Rhymes with Orange, Penis Pendulum, Possum Pendulum, Punch Face Champions, Puppy Pendulum, Radwagon, Razordick, Scrotation Marks, Tackleshaft, Teddy Bear Suicide, Threeskin, Two Doors Down and Scarecrow Boat) and find out that the project is being released in partnership with Entertainment 720 (founded by Aziz Ansari's character Tom Haverford). Dualtone's president Paul Roper even got into character with a statement about the collaboration.

“Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford” he gushed. “From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory.”

“This is about the team as much as it is the music. Andy’s wife and manager April Ludgate Dwyer is a marketing genius. Selling CDs at the Parks and Recreation shoeshine stand for $18 each, $40 for the set?? I don’t know anyone else who could pull that off.”

Pawnee talk show host Perd Hapley, of Ya Heard? With Perd!, also got in on the action with his own announcement video, which you can watch below. Watch the "5,000 Candles In The Wind" video above.