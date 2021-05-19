Bellevue Couple Scammed Out Of $1 Million, Threatened With Deportation

An elderly couple is out $1 million after being threatened by scammers over the phone, according to KOMO.

Bellevue Police said a 91-year-old and a 78-year-old got a phone call claiming they sent fake vaccines overseas and that they're going to be sued. Another call from someone claiming to be a Chinese police officer threatened to arrest them and deport them to China, officials added.

The couple told investigators they wired money as instructed to the scammers, who were reportedly in Singapore and spoke in the couple's native language, Mandarin. Even after sending a lot of money, the fraudsters kept threatening the couple and demanding more funds, police learned.

“This elaborate fraud preys on the victim’s vulnerabilities to devastating effect,” Major Travess Forbush said. “We cannot emphasize enough that the police will never contact you and ask for money instead of being arrested or deportation.” The case is under investigation by Bellevue Police.

Scammers have been quite active lately in the United States, as well. An Indianapolis couple learned they were renting a home without the owner's knowledge. A Virginia couple recently pleaded guilty to a $31 million fake coupon scam that lasted three years.

Photo: Getty Images