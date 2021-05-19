Demi Lovato Announces They Are Nonbinary & Changing Their Pronouns
By Emily Lee
May 19, 2021
On Wednesday (May 19), Demi Lovato took to social media to share a special announcement. The 28-year-old singer has shared they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns going forward.
"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," Lovato wrote on Instagram. "I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."
Lovato went on to say that this understanding "has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work." Though they're ready to share the news with the world, they are "still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson" on being nonbinary.
"Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Lovato continued. "I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."
Lovato recently opened about as identifying as queer, as well, telling Entertainment Weekly that their breakup with fiance Max Ehrich was an eye-opening experience. "Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," they said at the time. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself."
Photo: Getty