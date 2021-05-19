Demi Lovato Announces They Are Nonbinary & Changing Their Pronouns

Lovato went on to say that this understanding "has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work." Though they're ready to share the news with the world, they are "still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson" on being nonbinary.

"Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Lovato continued. "I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."

Lovato recently opened about as identifying as queer, as well, telling Entertainment Weekly that their breakup with fiance Max Ehrich was an eye-opening experience. "Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," they said at the time. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself."

Photo: Getty