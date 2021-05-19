EDM Concert Canceled Over Concerns About Nearby Mental Health Hospital

Oklahoma City shut down an upcoming outdoor EDM concert over concern for a nearby mental health hospital.

Subtronics was scheduled to perform on May 28 at the Redlands Music Park at NW 122nd Street. The show was canceled after the city refused to issue the needed noise permits to hold the show.

The neighboring Oakwood Springs hospital has an in-patient treatment program for people with PTSD, anxiety, substance abuse, and other mental health disorders. CEO Jayne Van Bramer worried that the loud music and certain lyrics could re-traumatize the patients.

“So having lyrics like that blasting into our courtyards, our sleeping area. It’s just horrible, It just is not acceptable. It will cause harm," she told KFOR.

Concert organizers could have appealed the city's decision but decided against it and canceled the event.

Van Bramer thanked show organizers for doing that "rather than engaging in any further conflict," the Oklahoman reported.

"We would like to apologize to all parties involved, including Subtronics and his fans, and look forward to resolving the issue with the city and state for future events," The Criterion shared in a Instagram post.