FBI Says Residents Can Expect To Hear Explosions Near Ann Arbor

Residents west of Ann Arbor, in Scio Township, can expect loud explosions on Thursday afternoon (May 20) but should not be alarmed.

MLive reported that an alert from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says the FBI Detroit office will host a training session on weapons of mass destruction and improvised explosive devices. Part of the training will be the detonation of several small explosive devices.

The FBI training session is a Chemical Industry Outreach Workshop. The workshop will show business owners what to look for when the supplies within their business are potential materials that can be used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The broad audience they hope to reach are chemical industry representatives, academia, exploding target and fireworks manufacturers and retailers, pool and beauty supply manufacturers and retailers, and home improvement stores.

The alert from the Washtenaw Country Sheriff's Office stated, "As we often say, an educated and engaged community is our best partner and by offering this session locally we are better prepared to prevent a tragedy from occurring."

The training is from 9 am to 3 pm. According to MLive, FBI officials said about five devices would be denoted, and residents can expect to hear the blasts between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

