Five Juveniles In Custody After Wild Police Chase Ends In Rollover Crash

A wild police chase came to an end in Florida after the driver of a stolen car rolled over while trying to cut across multiple lanes of traffic on the highway.

Authorities responded to a call around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning that a group of people was trying to steal a car from a house in Fort Lauderdale. The suspects were unable to steal the vehicle from the home's garage and fled in an SUV that was reported stolen in Miami-Dade County.

Officers managed to track down the suspects and tried to pull them over. The driver sped away, striking a bicyclist as he made his way onto the highway.

At one point during the chase, the driver tried to cut across multiple lanes of traffic to exit the highway but struck another car before bouncing off the guardrail. The SUV then rolled over and flipped upside down as it spun to a stop in the middle of the road.

One of the drivers involved in the crash identified Sharon Gleuck, described the moment her SUV was struck.

"I was on the way down to work in Miami Shores when I was hit by a car, maybe a few cars, I don't know," Glueck told WPLG. "I spun around and next thing I know, when I stopped, I was next to a police car, and they had their guns drawn on I saw one teenager, and they told me to move and get out of the car and get away from the scene," she said.

Officers pulled five juveniles out of the car and took them into custody. There were all taken to a children's hospital with undisclosed injuries. All but one of the suspects has been released from the hospital.

The bicyclist and several other drivers involved in the crash were also hospitalized with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not release the names, ages, or charges against the juveniles who were arrested.

"We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries and that no other vehicles were involved than the ones that were involved in the crash," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

