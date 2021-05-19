HBO Max Drops 'Friends: The Reunion' Trailer

It's finally here—The One Where They Get Back Together.

On Wednesday (May 19), HBO Max dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Friends reunion special. Friends: The Reunion will see the entire original cast get together for an unscripted look back at the show that made them all household names.

The teaser shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the show's Stage 24, in Burbank, California, where the shot all ten seasons of Friends. "Where's the tissue box?" can be heard saying as steps onto the set for the first time in nearly two decades.