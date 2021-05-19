HBO Max Drops 'Friends: The Reunion' Trailer
By Emily Lee
May 19, 2021
It's finally here—The One Where They Get Back Together.
On Wednesday (May 19), HBO Max dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Friends reunion special. Friends: The Reunion will see the entire original cast get together for an unscripted look back at the show that made them all household names.
The teaser shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the show's Stage 24, in Burbank, California, where the shot all ten seasons of Friends. "Where's the tissue box?" can be heard saying as steps onto the set for the first time in nearly two decades.
Here's the official synopsis for the reunion special:
Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.
Friends: The Reunion will be available to stream beginning May 27 on HBO Max.
Photo: Getty