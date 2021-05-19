Here's How A Man Avoided Paying For A Parking Spot In Chicago

Parking in big cities can be tricky — and Chicago is no exception.

That’s what drove one man to get creative with his parking spot.

George Owens recently maneuvered his moped into a tight squeeze that appeared just about the perfect size for the vehicle.

It was the space between a loading zone and a Park Chicago paid spot.

He shared a photo of his moped parked in the makeshift spot to Twitter on Sunday (May 16), explaining “I refuse to give (Chicago Mayor) Lori Lightfoot money unless I absolutely have to.”

The tweet has since garnered more than 24,000 likes and more than 1,500 retweets as of late afternoon Wednesday (May 19).

WGN 9 noted in a story published on Tuesday (May 18), however, that the revenue from parking meters throughout the city goes to a private company and not to the City of Chicago or to Lightfoot. It all started with a 2008 deal by former Mayor Richard M. Daley, according to the station.

Some Twitter users also noted the 2008 Daley deal in replies to Owens, who appeared to shrug it off with a gif of the classic Saturday Night Live character Debbie Downer.