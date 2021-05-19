Land Bought For Massive Lagoon Water Park In Glendale

A new resort-style development is set to come to Glendale in the near future. An 11-acre water park and hotel are in the works and should be here by the time the city hosts the 2023 Super Bowl. There was a unanimous vote by the Glendale City Council in September of 2020 to approve the project.

A developer has bought the land for the project, reported ABC 15.

The parcel of land near 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way cost $27 million.

According to Maricopa county public records, the land was bought by ECL Glendale LLC.

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said, "From day one we felt this would be the type of project that would bring a significant change for the area."

City Council member Joyce Clark whose district includes the project, expressed the excitement that comes along with a large project like this one. Clark stated, "I am just so excited. (This is) a blockbuster project that's going to put Glendale on the map, not just in the Valley but in the Southwest."

The complex, which will be called Crystal Lagoons, Island Resort, will boast 630 hotel rooms, amusement park-style rides, a 4D theater, and a large helium balloon that will take visitors almost 400 feet into the air for an aerial view of the Phoenix area.

In addition, there will be spaces for offices, restaurants, and bars.

Photo: Getty Images