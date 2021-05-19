Mitch McConnell Opposes Creation Of A January 6 Commission

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced his opposition to a Democratic proposal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. McConnell made the comments on the Senate floor ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives to create the commission.

"After careful consideration, I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6. As everybody surely knows, I repeatedly made my views about the events of January 6 very clear. I spoke clearly and left no doubt about my conclusions," McConnell said.

McConnell said the federal government has already launched multiple investigations into what happened on January 6 and accused the Democrats of playing partisan politics.

"What is clear is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith," he said. "From initially offering a laughingly partisan starting point, to continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the Commission's process, and its conclusion in Democratic hands."

The commission would be made up of ten members, split equally between Republicans and Democrats. The commission would have subpoena power and be tasked with investigating "the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy."

McConnell is the second Republican leader to speak out against the proposed commission, joining House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

It appears unlikely that the bill to create the commission will pass as it needs 60 votes in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

Photo: Getty Images