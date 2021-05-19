New York Attorney General Opens Criminal Probe Into Trump Organization

The Trump Organization is now under criminal investigation in New York. The investigation was previously civil in nature and led to the dissolution of the organization in 2018. The probe has ramped up in recent months after officials obtained eight years of tax returns from former President Donald Trump, following a lengthy legal battle.

The Trump Organization was informed of the change in the nature of the investigation in April. Investigators are reportedly probing allegations that officials deliberately inflated the value of assets as they applied for bank loans and tax breaks.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time," Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the office of New York state Attorney General Letitia James, said in a statement.

The Trump Organization has declined to comment on the criminal investigation. When asked to comment by the Washington Post, Eric Trump sent the newspaper videos of James making negative comments about his father.

Former President Trump issued a lengthy statement blasting the investigation.

"I have built a great company, employed thousands of people, and all I do is get unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system. It would be so wonderful if the effort used against President Donald J. Trump, who lowered taxes and regulations, rebuilt our military, took care of our Veterans, created Space Force, fixed our border, produced our vaccine in record-setting time (years ahead of what was anticipated), and made our Country great and respected again, and so much more, would be focused on the ever more dangerous sidewalks and streets of New York," Trump wrote in the statement.

If the investigation results in criminal charges, they will be handled by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Photo: Getty Images