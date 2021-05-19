Rise Against's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

Rise Against is releasing their new album Nowhere Generation on June 4th and the band is celebrating a day early during their iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

Nowhere Generation follows Rise Against's 2017 album, Wolves, and was recorded at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado. The new project includes its title track and songs "Broken Dreams, Inc.," "Forefeit," "Sudden Urge," "The Numbers," "Talking To Ourselves" and more. In a statement, Rise Against's Tim McIlrath says of Nowhere Generation, "It describes a lot of what Rise Against does; to speak and scream when we feel there are things that are happening that aren’t being addressed."

The band's Joe Principe added, "When I was growing up, I listened to bands like 7 Seconds, Bad Brains, Minor Threat, and Bad Religion. All of those bands' music had a sense of hope with the world, a truly positive global view of what life can be. From the beginning, we've wanted Rise Against to have that same positivity, to have our music be an inspiration for people to bring about change in their own lives, they just have to put forth the effort and speak up."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, the band will perform their new music, as well as listen along to some of Nowhere Generation's songs with some lucky fans who will be joining the show virtually. The band will also talk about their new album and more during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Booker.

How To Stream The Show

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Rise Against on Thursday, June 3rd at 8pm local time via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Rise Against by listening to their Nowhere Generation songs below.