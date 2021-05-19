Spencer Turnbull Makes History For Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull made history for the team Tuesday (May 18) while playing against the Seattle Mariners.

In the 120-year-old franchise, Turnbull is the eighth Tigers pitcher to throw a no-hitter. The last time this happened for the Detroit team was in 2011 by pitcher Justin Verlander.

MLive reported that Turnbull didn't feel great in the bullpen before the game started Tuesday night. “The whole night, I was like, ‘I’m not going to be afraid to make any pitches,’” Turnbull said after celebrating.

After throwing his last pitch marking his achievement, Tigers catcher Eric Haase ran to him in excitement, and the rest of his teammates joined in on the celebration.