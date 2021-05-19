Feedback

Spencer Turnbull Makes History For Detroit Tigers

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 19, 2021

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull made history for the team Tuesday (May 18) while playing against the Seattle Mariners.

In the 120-year-old franchise, Turnbull is the eighth Tigers pitcher to throw a no-hitter. The last time this happened for the Detroit team was in 2011 by pitcher Justin Verlander.

MLive reported that Turnbull didn't feel great in the bullpen before the game started Tuesday night. “The whole night, I was like, ‘I’m not going to be afraid to make any pitches,’” Turnbull said after celebrating.

After throwing his last pitch marking his achievement, Tigers catcher Eric Haase ran to him in excitement, and the rest of his teammates joined in on the celebration.

Turnbull told MLive, "It’s the greatest achievement of my life so far. Or at least my baseball career. It’s by far the best night of my life. It’s one of those landmark stamps on my career up to this point. I’m just happy to be here and happy to be a part of it and happy to have my name written on something that can never be taken away.”

The 28-year-old struck out nine batters and allowed two baserunners on walks.

Tuesday night's game was also Turnbull's 50th career start.

The Detroit Tigers beat the Seatle Mariners 5-0.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Spencer Turnbull Makes History For Detroit Tigers

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.