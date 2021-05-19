Teens Need Chaperones At Kentucky Kingdom After Fights Break Out

Kentucky Kingdom is cracking down on "unsupervised youths" after police were recently called out to the park.

The Louisville park announced its new adult chaperone policy on Wednesday.

Starting on Saturday, May 22, guests 15 years old and young will have to be accompanied by an adult who's older than 21. One adult will be able to accompany up to six guests.

"In recent years, guests have expressed concerns about the behavior of unsupervised youths in the park," park spokesperson Lindsay Curre told the Louisville Courier Journal.

"As a park dedicated to providing a safe environment where families can make memories worth repeating, we decided to implement a policy that would address these concerns and ensure Kentucky Kingdom continues to be a place that all guests can enjoy."

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to two calls about teens fighting in the Kentucky Exposition Center parking lot on Saturday, May 15. Two girls were cited for fighting and then released to their parents, WRDB reported.

"Responsibility for children attending the park rests with the parents/guardian/assigned chaperone, not with Kentucky Kingdom personnel," the theme park says on its website.

Under the new policy, chaperones don't need to stay with their kids but must remain in the park as long as their kids are there.

Schools, churches, summer camps, and other organized groups will be exempt from the policy.

Photo: VEX Robotics / Flickr