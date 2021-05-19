Texas Man Sues Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop After 'Vagina' Candle Explodes

A Texas man claims Goop's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle could have killed him when it exploded on his nightstand.

Colby Watson filed a $5 million class action lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand after the $75 candle became engulfed in flames, TMZ reported.

The lawsuit claims Watson lit the candle for the first time in February and burned it for "three hours or less" before it exploded. Watson said the candle left a burn ring on his nightstand and filled the room with smoke.

TMZ shared a photo of the candle's melted black jar.

This isn't the first time the vagina candle reportedly burned out of control. Jody Thompson wrote in The Guardian "all hell was unleashed" when she lit the candle at her home earlier this year.

She wrote:

A few minutes after I lit the candle, it exploded. Flames roared half a metre out of the jar and bits of molten wax flew out as it fizzed and spat. We couldn’t get near it to blow it out as the flames were so ferocious ... The charred jar and melted label were testament to how hot it had become.

Goop is pushing back on claims that there's anything wrong with the candle.

"We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle—has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing," the company said in a statement.

Photo: Getty Images