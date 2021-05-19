The Royals Are 'Distressed' About Prince Harry, Think He Shouldn’t Complain

During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry candidly discussed how growing up in the public eye affected his mental health. The Duke of Cambridge described royal life as a "a mix between The Truman Show" and "being in a zoo." He also talked about a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” being passed onto him from his father, Prince Charles, as a result of his own royal upbringing. Unsurprisingly, the Royal Family was reportedly not happy about Harry's comments.

Sources close to the royals told Entertainment Tonight that Harry's depiction of life in the palace being akin to life as an animal in a zoo was "hurtful" to his family. The royals are reportedly feeling "distressed and angry" over Harry's honest discussions about his mental health and his personal experiences as a royal. The royals, who often abide by a "never complain, never explain" policy, think Harry "shouldn't be complaining" publicly.

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl, also spoke to ET about how Harry's comments are being taken at the palace. "When Prince Charles was asked if he was aware of his son's podcast today on an engagement, he pointedly refused to answer," she said. "I think it goes without saying that clearly some of the things that he has raised in this podcast have been hurtful to the royal family, I think particularly for the queen and Prince Charles, who are very private when it comes to their personal emotions. This idea of Harry venting, airing publicly, his private grievances is going to be problematic."

Nicholl does point out, however, that the only reason Harry is sharing personal stories like this is to shine a light on the realities of mental health, which is a cause he's passionate about. "He clearly believes in it. He believes he can make a difference," she said. "I think, unfortunately for the royal family, Prince Harry is not afraid to draw on his own experience in order to relay the importance of mental health and get his message out."

Photo: Getty