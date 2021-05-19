UFC Heavyweight Knocks Out Would-Be Car Thief During Break-In Attempt

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis revealed the consequences of an incident involving a would-be car thief attempting to steal his vehicle in Houston.

Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC), who shares the record for most knockouts in UFC history, detailed the incident on his Instagram account Tuesday (May 18), which included a video of police detaining the man, whose head was wrapped in bandaging, and Lewis' truck, which had damage from an apparent attempted forced entry, MMA Junkie reports.

“Motherf*****r tried to break into my s***,” Lewis said in the video, which included the caption, "Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into. HE'S OK #herbdeanfault," referencing UFC referee Herb Dean in the hashtag, presumably because the official was not there to pull Lewis away from the man.

*Warning: Video contains explicit language*