WATCH: 957-Foot Skyscraper In China Wobbles, Causing Panic
By Jason Hall
May 19, 2021
Thousands of shoppers in Shenzhen, China fled the vicinity a skyscraper after it inexplicably began wobbling on Tuesday (May 19).
Videos on social media showed crowds of people running away from the area, including some screaming and looking back over their shoulders, after the SEG Plaza began to sway at around 12:30 p.m. local time, CNN reports.
At the time, about 15,000 people were inside the building, but all evacuated within 90 minutes, local authorities confirmed to the official newspaper of the Shenzhen Municipal Communist Party Committee.
New York Times reporter Austin Ramzy reports no earthquake was recorded in the area and Shenzhen's emergency management department is investigating the cause of the incident.
剛剛中午時分，位於深圳華強北，樓高73層的賽格電子大廈突然搖晃，原因不明也沒地震！樓宇內人群和樓下人群紛紛逃命！ pic.twitter.com/aoixkH6OeY— 風再起時【香港挺郭后援會3】 (@dZnJUCdo4FlZqgd) May 18, 2021
As of Wednesday (May 19), authorities confirmed in an official statement there were no "abnormalities in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building" that had been found in relation to the incident.
Shenzhen's meteorological station also confirmed maximum wind speeds reached around 20 MPH at the time of the incident, which would be described as a "fresh breeze" by the U.S. National Weather Service, CNN reports.
The tower is located in Huaqiangbei, a popular shopping district that serves as one of the largest electronics markets in the world. The building itself also serves as a multistory electronics mall, as well as housing the offices of numerous local technology companies.
SEG Plaza, which was completed in 2000, currently ranks as the 18th tallest building in Shenzhen and the 104th tallest in China, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat skyscraper database.
