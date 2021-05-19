Feedback

WATCH: 957-Foot Skyscraper In China Wobbles, Causing Panic

By Jason Hall

May 19, 2021

Thousands of shoppers in Shenzhen, China fled the vicinity a skyscraper after it inexplicably began wobbling on Tuesday (May 19).

Videos on social media showed crowds of people running away from the area, including some screaming and looking back over their shoulders, after the SEG Plaza began to sway at around 12:30 p.m. local time, CNN reports.

At the time, about 15,000 people were inside the building, but all evacuated within 90 minutes, local authorities confirmed to the official newspaper of the Shenzhen Municipal Communist Party Committee.

New York Times reporter Austin Ramzy reports no earthquake was recorded in the area and Shenzhen's emergency management department is investigating the cause of the incident.

As of Wednesday (May 19), authorities confirmed in an official statement there were no "abnormalities in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building" that had been found in relation to the incident.

Shenzhen's meteorological station also confirmed maximum wind speeds reached around 20 MPH at the time of the incident, which would be described as a "fresh breeze" by the U.S. National Weather Service, CNN reports.

The tower is located in Huaqiangbei, a popular shopping district that serves as one of the largest electronics markets in the world. The building itself also serves as a multistory electronics mall, as well as housing the offices of numerous local technology companies.

SEG Plaza, which was completed in 2000, currently ranks as the 18th tallest building in Shenzhen and the 104th tallest in China, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat skyscraper database.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About WATCH: 957-Foot Skyscraper In China Wobbles, Causing Panic

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.