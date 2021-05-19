WATCH: 957-Foot Skyscraper In China Wobbles, Causing Panic

Thousands of shoppers in Shenzhen, China fled the vicinity a skyscraper after it inexplicably began wobbling on Tuesday (May 19).

Videos on social media showed crowds of people running away from the area, including some screaming and looking back over their shoulders, after the SEG Plaza began to sway at around 12:30 p.m. local time, CNN reports.

At the time, about 15,000 people were inside the building, but all evacuated within 90 minutes, local authorities confirmed to the official newspaper of the Shenzhen Municipal Communist Party Committee.

New York Times reporter Austin Ramzy reports no earthquake was recorded in the area and Shenzhen's emergency management department is investigating the cause of the incident.