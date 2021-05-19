Wendell Scott: Black Pioneer & Historic NASCAR Racer

If you're not familiar with NASCAR, or even racing, chances are you're not acquainted with driving legend Wendell Scott. Not only is he considered one of the first Black NASCAR racers, but he was also the only one to win a premier series event.

Scott, however, had to overcome many challenges and racial barriers to achieve his historic victories. To see how far the racer has come, we need to start from the beginning.

Born in 1921, Scott was originally from Danville, Virginia. After serving in World War II, he set his sights on becoming a professional race car driver. He opened his own garage and was rearing to go, but he was denied entry into multiple races because he was Black.