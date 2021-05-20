11 Of The Most Iconic Moments From 'Friends'

Though Friends has been off the air longer than it was on, the beloved sitcom remains one of the most popular television series of all time. Thanks to reruns and streaming, the show has continued to find new and devoted fans over the past seventeen years. All of the jokes, gags and heartwarming moments live on in a way few series experience. There are too many to count, of course, but here are some of the most iconic moments from Friends:

Phoebe performs 'Smelly Cat' for the first time.