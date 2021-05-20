11-Year-Old Florida Girl Who Fought Off Kidnapper Credits 'Law & Order'

The 11-year-old girl from Florida who fought off a kidnapper managed to help police identify the suspect by smearing slime on his arm. The young girl named Alyssa was mixing up homemade blue slime while waiting for her school bus when Jared Paul Stanga, 30, tried to abduct her.

Even though he was armed with a knife, Alyssa managed to fight him off and run away. During the altercation, she wiped some of the blue slime she made on Stanga. When the police located him, they found the blue slime still covering his arms.

Alyssa told NBC's Today Show that she got the idea from watching Law and Order: Special Victims Unit with her mom.

"I was able to get the slime onto his upper arm and a little bit on his lower arm," she said. "I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him."

Stanga, who is a registered sex offender, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault with a weapon, and simple battery. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

After the interview aired, actress Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on the show, said she was "honored to be part of [Alyssa's] incredible story" in a post on Instagram.

"Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe. And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear! Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska."