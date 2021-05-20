Feedback

21 States Report That At Least Half Of Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

By Bill Galluccio

May 20, 2021

As the United States continues making progress towards reaching herd immunity from COVID-19, 21 states have reported that more than half of their adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Those states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Washington D.C. has also reported that more than 50% of adults are considered fully vaccinated.

Maine leads the nation with 61.5% of adults being fully vaccinated, edging out Connecticut, which boasts a vaccination rate of 61.4%.

Overall, 48.4 % of all adults in the country are fully vaccinated, while 60.5% have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. It takes about two weeks after receiving the final dose to be considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The country is also making progress in vaccinating adolescents. Since the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for use in adolescents in early May, over 600,000 kids between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated

Moderna and Pfizer are currently running clinical trials that include children as young as six months old. Pfizer is hoping to apply for an emergency use authorization for children as young as two by September. 

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 21 States Report That At Least Half Of Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.