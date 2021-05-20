21 States Report That At Least Half Of Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

As the United States continues making progress towards reaching herd immunity from COVID-19, 21 states have reported that more than half of their adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Those states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Washington D.C. has also reported that more than 50% of adults are considered fully vaccinated.

Maine leads the nation with 61.5% of adults being fully vaccinated, edging out Connecticut, which boasts a vaccination rate of 61.4%.

Overall, 48.4 % of all adults in the country are fully vaccinated, while 60.5% have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. It takes about two weeks after receiving the final dose to be considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The country is also making progress in vaccinating adolescents. Since the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for use in adolescents in early May, over 600,000 kids between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated.

Moderna and Pfizer are currently running clinical trials that include children as young as six months old. Pfizer is hoping to apply for an emergency use authorization for children as young as two by September.

