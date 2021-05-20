Feedback

Austin City Limits Music Festival Releases 2021 Line Up

By Anna Gallegos

May 20, 2021

The Austin City Limits Festival is back and we now know who's performing this year.

The King of Country George Strait leads the billing this year. The other headliners are Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, and Rüfüs Du Sol.

Other top acts include Black Pumas, Megan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, and Greta Van Fleet.

The lineup was released on Thursday morning, but festival organizers haven't released the full schedule or said what weekend each headliner will perform.

Tickets for the October 1-3 and 8-10 festival at ZIlker Park go on sale at noon on Thursday. General admission tickets for a single weekend start at $275 while platinum tickets start at $3,800. Prices for all tickets will go up as the festival nears.

KXAN reports that interest in this year's ACL Fest will be high since the state is now completely open and COVID-19 rates are dropping. Organizers said they'll release more information about specific health and safety protocols closer to the festival's dates.

This is also the first year back at Zilker Park after organizers moved the 2020 festival online.

Photo: Getty Images

