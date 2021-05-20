Disney+ Sets 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel For Fall 2022
By Emily Lee
May 20, 2021
The Sanderson sisters are rising from the dead—again!
On Thursday (May 20), Disney+ announced the magical news that Hocus Pocus is officially getting a sequel. The long-awaited follow-up to the cult classic movie will fly onto the streaming platform in fall 2022.
Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles. Anne Fletcher, the director behind The Proposal, will direct the second installment. Fletcher is taking over from Adam Shankman, who was previously attached to direct the film.
Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! 🧹 #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OFMTlfjCDq— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 20, 2021
“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Are you excited for more Hocus Pocus?
Photo: Disney