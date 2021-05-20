Feedback

Disney+ Sets 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel For Fall 2022

By Emily Lee

May 20, 2021

The Sanderson sisters are rising from the dead—again!

On Thursday (May 20), Disney+ announced the magical news that Hocus Pocus is officially getting a sequel. The long-awaited follow-up to the cult classic movie will fly onto the streaming platform in fall 2022.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles. Anne Fletcher, the director behind The Proposal, will direct the second installment. Fletcher is taking over from Adam Shankman, who was previously attached to direct the film.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Are you excited for more Hocus Pocus?

Photo: Disney

Chat About Disney+ Sets 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel For Fall 2022

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.