Feedback

Drake Invests In Plant-Based Chicken Company Daring Foods

By Peyton Blakemore

May 20, 2021

Drake is going into the faux meat business.

According to Bloomberg, the Candian rapper recently purchased a stake in Daring Foods—a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in plant-based chicken with the goal of removing chicken from the global food system.

As noted by the outlet, Daring Foods raised $40 million from investors — including Drake — as part of their series B funding round, which was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew.

“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” said Daring Foods co-founder Ross Mackay, who founded the company with Eliott Kessas in 2018.

Daring's new funds will reportedly help the company expand its retail distribution to more than 4,500 U.S. stores this year.

Drake, who has said he’s a vegetarian, joins a growing list of celebrities —Serena Williams and Jay-Z, to name a few — who have invested in the faux meat industry.

Photo: Getty Images

Drake

Chat About Drake Invests In Plant-Based Chicken Company Daring Foods

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.