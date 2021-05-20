Drake Invests In Plant-Based Chicken Company Daring Foods

Drake is going into the faux meat business.

According to Bloomberg, the Candian rapper recently purchased a stake in Daring Foods—a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in plant-based chicken with the goal of removing chicken from the global food system.

As noted by the outlet, Daring Foods raised $40 million from investors — including Drake — as part of their series B funding round, which was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew.

“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” said Daring Foods co-founder Ross Mackay, who founded the company with Eliott Kessas in 2018.

Daring's new funds will reportedly help the company expand its retail distribution to more than 4,500 U.S. stores this year.

Drake, who has said he’s a vegetarian, joins a growing list of celebrities —Serena Williams and Jay-Z, to name a few — who have invested in the faux meat industry.