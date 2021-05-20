Dua Lipa Highlights All The Flavors That Make Us Unique In Truly TV Spot

Truly's new campaign stars the one and only Dua Lipa and the pop star is front and center for their new multi-flavor TV spot.

On Wednesday (May 19), a 30-second commercial starring the British chart-topper was released and it sees her taking a sip of their wild berry-flavored hard seltzer, which takes her on a colorful animated journey to find her dog. With "Physical" playing in the background, the TV spot, which comes courtesy of Goodby Silverstein & Partners and director David LaChappelle, emphasizes the many layers to an individual and highlights the singer as a dog mom, bilingual and, of course, as a global chart-topper. "No one is just one flavor," she says at the end of the spot.

Truly's new campaign focuses on the "celebration of all the flavors that make us unique" with five flavors, including strawberry lemonade, lemon tea, wild berry, lime, raspberry tea, fruit punch, pineapple, watermelon and kiwi and original lemonade.

"There are so many different parts of us that make us unique, whether that's speaking different languages, your job, or where you call home," Lipa said in a statement for the team-up. "All those tiny little parts, those tiny flavors, make you who you are, and we should celebrate that."