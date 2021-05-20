Firefighters Rescue Kitten Trapped Inside Wall Of Goose Creek Home

Firefighters have a very difficult and taxing job, putting out blazing fires and rescuing anyone in harm's way. However, they don't only save humans. The most well-known firefighting cliche may be rescuing a cat stuck in a tree, but firefighters in South Carolina recently saved a kitten stuck inside a wall.

According to the fire department in Goose Creek, outside of Charleston, firefighters responded to a call by Goose Creek animal control around noon on Wednesday (May 19) about a young kitten that somehow had gotten trapped inside a wall of a home in the Boulder Bluff subdivision, Live 5 News reports.

Firefighters worked to quickly located the kitten, which they determined was close to the electrical service on the home. They were able to use thermal imaging to find the kitten's exact location before using hand tools to cut a small hole in the wall to retrieve it.

Fire officials posted a photo of the kitten on the department's Facebook page after it was rescued unharmed, white-socked paws and all, along with Goose Creek FD Capt. Robert Ulrich.