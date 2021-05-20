Feedback

Florida Couple Pleads Guilty To Attacking Black Bears With Dogs

By Zuri Anderson

May 20, 2021

A married Florida couple is facing multiple charges for allegedly using donuts and pastries to attract black bears before using dogs to brutally attack them, according to Miami Herald.

Reporters also learned that they posted gruesome videos of the attacks on social media.

Charles Scarborough entered guilty pleas of conspiracy to commit racketeering, animal baiting and fighting, unlawful use of a two-way communicating device, and unlawful taking of a black bear, the Ocala Star Banner reports. Because he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, his sentencing was deferred.

As for his wife, Hannah Scarbrough, she was charged with unlawful taking of a black bear and unlawful use of a communication device. She was sentenced to over five years of probation and has to pay thousands of dollars to the state and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"Statewide prosecutors said the Scarbroughs were part of a group of people who would use trained dogs to attack black bears in multiple areas in central Florida, including the Ocala National Forest," Miami Herald wrote.

Photo: Getty Images

