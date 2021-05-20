'Haunted House Restaurant' Slated For Summer Opening In Cleveland Heights

There’s a new Haunted House-themed restaurant coming to Northeast Ohio, and although it nods to classic horror films, owners say “the only thing that’s scary is how good the food is.”

The Haunted House Restaurant is slated to open this summer, revitalizing the Cleveland Heights space where Melt used to be. The gourmet grilled cheese hub closed that location last year.

“I wanted to get that element of What are you talking about,” new owner Ryan “DJ Ryan Wolf” Gullatt, the official DJ for the Cleveland Browns, told the Cleveland Scene. “We didn’t want to do anything that anybody else has already done.”

Gullatt is behind the new Haunted House Restaurant, along with Andre Scott, Jeremiah Burks and Christopher Thomas, as well as Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson.

Expect to find a horror movie-inspired mural, complete with references to IT, Frankenstein and other fan favorites. Anyone checking out the new restaurant can also expect to smell freshly-popped popcorn and to approach a “ticket booth” instead of a host stand. “Theater ushers” will seat guests, according to the Scene. Haunted House Restaurant will encourage kids to dress up as movie characters or superheroes when they eat at the family-friendly spot.

An opening date hasn’t been announced as of Thursday (May 20), but the Haunted House Restaurant is slated to open at 13463 Cedar Rd.